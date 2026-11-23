Manchester United’s backroom staff has undergone numerous overhauls in recent years.

Man United staff changes

The latest overhaul has seen Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Sebastian Pochettino, Alec Scott and likely Silvia Tuya join the club under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils got off to the worst possible start to the Argentine’s era with a 4–0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

There was another new face on the bench yesterday as The Evening Standard reports, “Manchester United have hired former Arsenal coach Sam Wilson, who has already started work as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff.”

Wilson left Arsenal in the summer after spending 12 years at the club.

His role at the Gunners was lead physical performance coach under Mikel Arteta up until the end of last season.

Therefore, Wilson was a member of Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season.

Wilson left as an overhaul of the Londoners’ medical team and joined Parma in the summer.

He only lasted until October, though, in his new role in Italy and has made a rapid return to England.

Wilson’s new role

The paper adds, “he has joined United as a first-team fitness coach and will play his part in what is expected to be a key focus of Pochettino’s reign.”

The Red Devils are currently second last in the league’s running statistics, which is at odds with the style of team Pochettino usually creates.

The Standard reports, “during his time at Arsenal, Wilson oversaw a lot of the individual training work with players returning from injury issues.”

United will hope that Wilson can not only help the side run harder in matches but also stay fit, as the squad has so far been decimated by key injuries.

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

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