Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has introduced three measures intended to improve fitness, tactical preparation and team spirit following his arrival at Carrington.

Pochettino takes charge with United in the relegation zone

United dismissed former head coach Michael Carrick on 12th November after taking eight points from their opening 10 Premier League matches. Carrick had guided the club to third place and Champions League qualification last season, but the Red Devils entered the November international break in 18th position.

Pochettino was appointed the following day and officially started work on Wednesday after completing his commitments with the United States national team. The club’s leadership viewed a coaching change as the most effective way to alter the team’s dynamic.

The Argentine has consequently had only a few training sessions to prepare for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield. Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte remain long-term absentees, while Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have been working towards full fitness.

Three immediate changes at Carrington

Pochettino has wasted little time implementing three changes after members of his trusted backroom staff arrived at Carrington last weekend (via Manchester Evening News).

Players must now attend the training ground on the day after matches for recovery work, conditioning and tactical analysis. Under Carrick, they were rarely required to report for duty at that point, although Pochettino’s rule will not apply after long-haul European away trips.

Regular body-fat checks are also being introduced throughout the first-team squad. These are designed to discourage complacency, ensure that players meet the coaching staff’s strict fitness benchmarks and support the physical demands of Pochettino’s high-pressing football.

United’s running statistics are currently the second-worst in the Premier League. Liverpool are the only side below them, although Sunday’s opponents have recorded the division’s highest number of sprints.

Pochettino emphasised that his approach is not simply about covering greater distances, saying: “I think it’s not important if you run or not run. You need to run well.”

He added: “You need to run with an objective, you need to run together and then you need to play.”

The third change is a new tradition of holding regular squad meals before matches. Coaching and sports science staff will use the gatherings to monitor nutrition and dietary intake, while Pochettino also wants them to improve togetherness within a group described as low on confidence.

Despite receiving the title of head coach, Pochettino expects to contribute across every part of the club. His plans include conducting an extensive review of United’s academy structure and playing a full role in recruitment.

Pochettino’s route from Espanyol to Old Trafford

Pochettino began his managerial career with Espanyol in January 2009 and remained there until November 2012. Southampton appointed him two months later, and he led the club to eighth place with a then-record 56 Premier League points during the 2013/14 season.

Tottenham Hotspur hired him in May 2014. He secured four consecutive Champions League qualifications and reached the 2019 final before leaving that November, while his subsequent spell with Paris Saint-Germain produced Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles.

The Argentine joined Chelsea in July 2023 and departed by mutual consent in May 2024. He then coached the United States from 2024 until he began his Manchester United tenure on 18 November 2026.

Final Thoughts

Post-match recovery, conditioning and tactical sessions are now compulsory, except after long-haul European trips.

Regular body-fat checks will support Pochettino’s demanding physical approach.

Pre-match squad meals will be used to monitor nutrition and improve team spirit.

Man United season so far 2026/27 Stat Matches 15 Wins 3 Draws 5 Losses 7 Goals for 24 Goals against 30 Shots 206 Shots on target 82 Passes 7866 Accurate passes 6738 Tackles 284 Blocks 47 Interceptions 163 Duels 1460 Duels won 771 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Dribbles attempted 253 Dribbles completed 130 Fouls drawn 168 Fouls committed 170 Yellow cards 31 Red cards 3 Offsides 23 Page 2 of 2 12

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