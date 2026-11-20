Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has explained why the club dismissed former head coach Michael Carrick, how they moved to appoint head coach Mauricio Pochettino and why the leadership accepts its share of responsibility for repeated managerial changes.

From Champions League qualification to the relegation zone

Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January 2026 after former head coach Ruben Amorim’s departure. He guided United to third place and Champions League qualification before being handed a contract running until 2028 in May.

That progress unravelled during the opening months of the new season. United took eight points from their first 10 Premier League matches and dismissed Carrick on 12th November, with the team sitting 18th in the table. Pochettino was appointed the following day and began work on 18th November after completing his commitments with the United States national team.

Berrada explains Carrick decision and Pochettino approach

Discussing Carrick’s exit in an interview with Sky Sports, Berrada said: “It was a very difficult decision, to be honest. Especially given all the affection that everybody at the club has for Michael.”

Berrada said Carrick had earned the chance to continue after delivering attractive football, important victories and Champions League qualification. However, the hierarchy believed several aspects of the team had deteriorated this season and decided to assess the situation ahead of the November international break.

Once the decision was made, Carrick and his staff were informed in person. Berrada described him as a consummate professional and a United legend, while explaining that changing the coach was viewed as the mid-season decision most likely to alter the team’s dynamic.

The chief executive also acknowledged that three managerial changes in less than three seasons represented a failure to create stability. “When it doesn’t work out with a coach or a manager, we’re all responsible.” He added that the circumstances surrounding former head coach Erik ten Hag, Amorim and Carrick were different, but said the executives, football leadership, coaching staff and players all had to improve.

Berrada accepted that much of the criticism from supporters was fair. He said players must meet the standards demanded by the shirt in training and matches, while executives carry the same obligation to perform consistently. The club’s stated ambition remains to compete for titles on a regular basis.

Berrada said United had known the Argentine for some time before outlining how his appointment came about. “We were made aware that he had a release clause with his contract with the US Men’s National Team. And we called the federation, the US Federation, to check if that was the case, and it was. And we decided to move for him.”

United had previously been linked with several alternatives, but Pochettino emerged as the leading option once the club established the terms of his release. His Premier League and Champions League experience, work with young players and enthusiasm for the position had already strengthened his candidacy.

Berrada highlighted Pochettino’s experience in England, France and Spain, as well as his work at major clubs with elite players. He said the new coach and his staff had already created a buzz at Carrington, bringing energy, passion and a clear playing identity.

The chief executive believes Pochettino has the maturity to handle the scrutiny surrounding United and shield a squad containing both youth and experience. He said the Argentine could support the players through difficult periods and help them reach their potential.

Berrada was also questioned about Manchester City’s ongoing financial case and his previous senior position at the club. “I’m not concerned. I want to be very clear about this, right? I wasn’t involved in any wrongdoings. I wasn’t involved in the proceedings. There are no allegations against me. In that sense, there will be no surprises.”

He declined to say whether United could pursue compensation if the verdicts against City remain in place, explaining that the process must first run its course. Despite United’s league position, Berrada insisted the club was laying foundations for sustained progress and remained on the right path.

Public relations exercise

In the weeks leading up to, and following Carrick’s dismissal, United fans on social media were regularly seen criticising Berrada and director of football, Jason Wilcox, for not speaking in public about the situation. Against that backdrop, this interview with Sky comes across as nothing more than a PR exercise. Berrada seemed to have nothing of any importance to say and is, in our opinion, very unlikely to connect with the fan base with this anodyne interview.

Final Thoughts

Berrada says United waited until the November international break before deciding to dismiss Carrick.

The club verified Pochettino’s release clause with the US Federation and then moved to appoint him.

Berrada accepts that United’s leadership shares responsibility for the repeated managerial changes.

United will assess their position on the Manchester City case after the process concludes.

The whole bland interview seemed little more than a PR exercise.

Manchester united – season so far Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images