Manchester United’s Old Trafford has been named as a potential candidate to host the Women’s World Cup in 2035.

Hosts confirmed

The Women’s World Cup will officially be held in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2035.

The club’s official site has reported that “Manchester United has been confirmed as a candidate host venue for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, after the announcement the tournament will be staged across the UK.”

The website also adds that it is set to be “the biggest single-sport event held in the UK” and the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 to be held in the United Kingdom.

The tournament will have 48 teams competing across 104 matches over 39 days.

The event is expected to sell 4.5 million tickets and, with a projected global television audience of 3.5 billion, is likely to enthral fans around the world.

Importantly, “the bid submission included Old Trafford in its current form, but the intention is for our new stadium to be considered for selection by FIFA once further details regarding the new development are confirmed.”

Manchester United Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada stated, “the Women’s World Cup in 2035 has the potential to be a transformative moment for women’s football, setting new standards for attendance, visibility and participation around the world. Bringing the tournament to the UK will create a significant opportunity to inspire millions of people and accelerate the growth of the game.”

He also confirmed that United were “proud” to play their part in it and that the new 100,000 stadium will be designed to host “the biggest moments in global sport.”

Finally, he explained, “hosting Women’s World Cup matches in our new stadium would be a fitting way to showcase Manchester and the women’s game on the world’s biggest stage.”

Passed over

Old Trafford has hosted international matches before, having hosted group matches in the 1966 World Cup and numerous matches, including the semi-final of Euro 1996.

The stadium also held the Champions League final in 2003.

Nonetheless, it was not selected as part of the UK and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

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