Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has had some choice words for club CEO Omar Berrada.

Berrada’s tough time at United

The former Manchester City employee has been in his current role since January 2024 and was one of the first people to arrive under INEOS’ restructuring of the football side of operations.

Nonetheless, he has come under immense fire as the club finished 15th in 2025 and finds itself in the relegation zone as November 2026 draws to a close.

The club has also drawn criticism for its poor window, where they only brought in midfielders, and the likes of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans were seen as back-up options to the club’s first-choice targets.

Schmeichel’s view

Speaking on Viaplay after United’s 0-4 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Schmeichel tore into Berrada’s performance at the club.

He explained, “he doesn’t really understand Manchester United and this is a big worry for me.”

Referring to Berrada’s interview before the Liverpool match, the former keeper explained, “he didn’t say anything where I was like, ‘oh, I have all the faith in you’.”

Schmeichel also raised concerns over Berrada’s view on recruitment.

He added, “when he said he was very very happy with what they did in this summer and ‘don’t forget what we did last summer. We got praise for that.’ And I am thinking, when you say things like that and everyone who understands football can see that was not what was needed. And then he goes out and he says ‘oh yeah, but we need to be realistic about our finances.’ And he never addressed that they got £1.1 billion in debt. He actually said that he was quite happy with the finances.”

Schmeichel continued his reaction by stating, “and you go, my God, if we had no debt, we would be competitive with everybody. We could sign player that we wanted. And the last thing that really really hit the nail with me was on the new stadium. It was very clear that he wanted 25,000 more in every week so he can make more money or they can turn over more money.”

He added, “what he did say and this came out so bad was that Old Trafford is 116 years old, so we basically need to replace it. It’s not. Yeah, it was built 116 years ago, but you know it’s been renovated and the fans love Old Trafford and he didn’t really address that.”

United take on Sporting CP in the Champions League tomorrow evening at 20:00 GMT.

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D Page 1 of 2 12 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L Page 2 of 2 12

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images