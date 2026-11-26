

In 2027, Manchester United are expected to pull off a major defensive overhaul.

After rebuilding the attack and midfield in successive summers, the back line is next to take centre stage as INEOS look to assemble a dream team.

The transfer strategy aside, the Red Devils’ defensive struggles, which have cost them win after win, leave Ineos with no choice but to execute that plan to the letter.

There is already a clear suggestion of which defenders are on United’s radar. Nathan Collins, Maxi Araujo and Calvin Bassey have reportedly been linked, but the list keeps growing.

Joane Gadou added to Man United’s wishlist

Now, according to Bild as cited by Sport Witness, Borussia Dortmund centre-back Joane Gadou has been added to the Red Devils’ defensive options.

Gadou has enjoyed a rapid rise at Dortmund since his summer move from RB Salzburg. At just 19, he is already establishing himself as a dominant, assertive centre-back who wins his duels, shows real personality, and is excellent at playing out from the back.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal saw first-hand what a rare talent he is, as the Frenchman produced an outstanding display against the English champions.

Joane Gadou, are we serious? pic.twitter.com/0gTCzEpxRN — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 25, 2026

Dortmund’s equaliser began with a surging run forward by Gadou before he provided the assist for goalscorer Maximilian Beier.

Dortmund name their price

It is now being reported in Germany: “Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will need €80m if they wish to sign Joane Gadou from Borussia Dortmund in future.”

With the young defender contracted to BVB until at least 2031:

“Dortmund’s leadership are sitting back comfortably for the time being. They would be more than happy to sit back and watch a bidding war develop for their future superstar.”

Whether United are prepared to pay that sum for the Dortmund gem remains to be seen. However, given the youngster’s trajectory, if he maintains it, any club that wants him will have to break the bank.

Joane Gadou 2026-27 Borussia Dortmund · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Competition Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal Super Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 1 17 Minutes 713 302 90 81 1186 Starts 9 3 1 1 14 Sub appearances 1 2 0 0 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 0 Passes 540 176 73 34 823 Pass accuracy % 90.0% 92.0% 84.0% 82.0% 89.6% Key passes 1 2 1 – 4 Dribbles attempted 10 1 0 – 11 Dribbles completed 7 0 0 – 7 Dribble success % 70.0% 0.0% – – 63.6% Tackles 21 12 3 – 36 Interceptions 7 3 0 – 10 Tackles + interceptions 28 15 3 0 46 Blocks 0 3 0 1 4 Duels 67 25 8 8 108 Duels won 42 15 7 1 65 Duels won % 62.7% 60.0% 87.5% 12.5% 60.2% Updated 27 Nov 2026

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Fits into United’s transfer plans

⚠️ No other outlets are backing up the United links

TPP view

With United reportedly planning a defensive overhaul, INEOS will surely consider Gadou if he sustains his current form.

Featured image by Lars Baron via Getty Images

