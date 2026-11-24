

Manchester United’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday left them reeling in 19th place in the Premier League, only a point above bottom-dwellers Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils have conceded the most goals in all competitions (34) among teams from the top five European leagues.

That naturally indicates that INEOS should concentrate their efforts on strengthening at the back in January, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino needing additions at both centre-back and left-back.

However, as relayed by The Peoples Person, the Argentine head coach will be given less than £50 million once the transfer window opens.

United’s January transfer priority revealed

That means the former USMNT manager will be forced to choose one position to strengthen, and according to The Times, he wants a new striker.

Interestingly, United CEO Omar Berrada had mentioned recently that he felt United are adequately stocked in defence, which explains this shocking stance.

Manchester United goals conceded per competition this season Stat Competition League Cup Premier League UEFA Champions League Goals Conceded 3 23 8

“Manchester United will prioritise a move for a striker in the January transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to drag his team out of the relegation zone.

“United do not usually like doing business in January, but the board and Pochettino agree that the squad must be improved after a dreadful start.

Defence badly in need of reinforcements

“United’s defence came in for criticism after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, when Leny Yoro was sent off after eight minutes, but chief executive Omar Berrada said in an interview with Sky Sports last week that he was happy with the strength in that area of the squad.”

It does make sense, with Benjamin Sesko injured and Bryan Mbeumo struggling to fire. Joshua Zirkzee has impressed, but he has been linked with an exit back to Serie A.

But given the defensive frailty, it would have made a lot more sense to target a commanding centre-back. But most of United’s targets will cost a bomb.

Calvin Bassey is reportedly set to be offered a new deal by Fulham, while Everton are reportedly reluctant to lose Jarrad Branthwaite mid-season.

Left-back will be targeted

Former head coach Michael Carrick had wanted Lewis Hall in the summer, but the co-owners failed to back him properly.

The Times report does state United could look to add a left-back in January, with Alejandro Balde back on their radar.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images