Sporting left-back Maxi Araujo provided Manchester United with a stark reminder of what they are missing during the midweek 2-2 draw against Sporting in the Champions League. The Uruguayan was a constant threat all night, giving the Red Devils’ backline a headache while also providing ample support to his own defence.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino would like such a character in his team, a marauding left-back who is solid at the back and can cause the opposition all sorts of problems while going forward.

The English giants are expected to upgrade their left-back position at the turn of the year, with Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit and Patrick Dorgu hardly an improvement in the position. Araujo is already linked with a move, but United have several others on their wish list, including Club Brugge speedster Joaquin Seys.

United wanted Seys in the summer

United explored the possibility of strengthening their left-back position before the start of the season and they had their eyes on Seys as well. The Belgian was coming off an impressive campaign, where he registered five goals and eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Red Devils failed to get a deal across the line, a decision they now live to regret. United are 19th in the league table after 11 games, already 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Red Devils are going through another managerial upheaval, with Pochettino taking over from Michael Carrick last week. While there are several areas of the pitch that require immediate attention, the Argentine may not be entirely satisfied by the options for the left-back position.

It now appears that lady luck could be on United’s side in their pursuit of Seys.

Joaquin Seys vs Luke Shaw: 2026/27 Stats Stat J. Seys L. Shaw Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Club Brugge KV Manchester United Competition All competitions Premier League Apps 17 5 Minutes 1518 425 Starts 17 5 Sub appearances 0 0 Goals 1 0 Non-penalty goals 1 0 Assists 6 1 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat J. Seys L. Shaw Goals + assists 7 1 Minutes per goal 1518 – Avg rating 7.13 6.62 Shots 7 1 Shots on target 5 – Shot accuracy % 71.4% – Conversion % 14.3% 0.0% Passes 925 241 Pass accuracy % 89.0% 83.0% Key passes 31 5 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat J. Seys L. Shaw Dribbles attempted 17 3 Dribbles completed 7 1 Dribble success % 41.2% 33.3% Tackles 31 9 Interceptions 19 11 Tackles + interceptions 50 20 Blocks 14 3 Duels 122 31 Duels won 63 18 Duels won % 51.6% 58.1% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat J. Seys L. Shaw Dribbled past – – Fouls won 13 1 Fouls committed 10 3 Yellow cards 2 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 – Penalties conceded 0 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Seys ready to join a big club

Speaking recently to Het Laatste Nieuws, Seys suggested that he did not have any concrete offers to leave Club Brugge in the summer. He said: “Nothing became concrete enough, or appealed to me strongly enough, to make us feel like we should push for it.”

“Besides, the club didn’t really want to let me go. In the end, it didn’t happen, and I was perfectly fine with that. That’s never something I would make an issue of.”

However, the Belgian appeared to hint that he is warming up to a move to a top club in the future. He continued: “I believe you can go straight from here to a top club.”

“After all, with Club Brugge, we’ve already proven in the Champions League that we’re on par with teams often viewed as ‘stepping-stone’ clubs. So, yes. I feel ready for it. If I continue on this current path, I think such a move could be possible this summer.”

“That said, it also depends on exactly what kind of opportunity arises. I wouldn’t just leave Club Brugge for the sake of it; it would have to be for a project that I truly feel I fit into, whether that’s an elite top-tier club or a stepping-stone.”

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images