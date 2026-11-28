

Patrick Dorgu endured a game to forget as Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Thrashed

Mauricio Pochettino’s Old Trafford debut proved to be a nightmare as he and his players were well and truly beaten by Brentford, marking their first victory at United’s iconic home since 1937.

United started brightly as they dominated possession and created chances. But they failed to make it count and were ruthlessly punished.

The deadlock was broken by Callum Wilson, who gathered the ball just outside the area, spun away from United’s defenders and fired past Senne Lammens. Wilson doubled Brentford’s lead not too long after with an easy tap-in from a cross.

Pochettino made changes at half-time, bringing on Luke Shaw and Bryan Mbeumo in place of Lisandro Martinez and Amad. The substitutions failed to provide any spark, as United’s response was cumbersome and fruitless.

In United’s search for a breakthrough, Joshua Zirkzee lifted his effort over, Dorgu had a shot batted away, and Youri Tielemans came closest of all with an effort that clipped the crossbar. A Harry Maguire header was also stopped on the line, while substitute Shea Lacey also tested the goalkeeper with a powerful shot.

But Brentford went on to secure the win in the 82nd minute as Kristoffer Ajer reacted the quickest to slam home from a corner kick. Kevin Schade then piled further misery on United with a cheeky lobbed finish.

Full-time. https://t.co/6hDiXpUebs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

United remain in 19th place in the Premier League table and could end the matchweek at rock bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.

Dorgu’s performance

Pochettino elected to deploy Dorgu on the left of the attack in preference to Matheus Cunha, a decision that did not prove beneficial.

Dorgu wasted several opportunities, and it could be argued that had he converted at least one, the outcome might have looked different for United.

In 70 minutes on the field, Dorgu attempted three shots, just one of them on target. He ought to have done much better with the opportunity provided by Fernandes but could not get past Kelleher. He managed an individual shot accuracy of just 33.3%.

The Denmark international found a United teammate with 14 of the 17 passes he attempted (82.4% pass accuracy).

Dorgu failed to complete the one dribble he embarked on. He also did not contribute a tackle or interception. However, he won six of the eight duels he delved into. He also won three fouls.

Patrick Dorgu vs. Brentford Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 1 Minutes 70 Starts 1 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0 xA (PL) 0 xG + xA (PL) 0 Avg rating 5.85 Shots 3 Shots on target 1 Shot accuracy % 33.3% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 17 Accurate passes 14 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Pass accuracy % 82.4% Key passes 0 Dribbles attempted 1 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % 0.0% Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Tackles + interceptions 0 Blocks 1 Duels 8 Duels won 6 Duels won % 75.0% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 3 Fouls committed 1 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 3 of 3 123

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Featured image by Kate McShane via Getty Images