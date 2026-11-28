

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday in Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge.

The Red Devils have now conceded four times in three consecutive Premier League games, leaving them in 19th position in the table.

Relegation looks a very real possibility at this stage, with almost every player underperforming, including Senne Lammens.

The Belgian was at fault for two of the goals, and his form is a real concern, given that the team are in a relegation scrap.

Attacking selections did not help

INEOS, whose summer recruitment has been a disgrace and is one of the main reasons for this mess, need to strengthen at the back in January.

But the new head coach cannot be absolved of all blame tonight. With the chips down, he should have opted to start his big guns.

Instead, he opted to drop Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in favour of Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu. This comes after his horror call to start Matthijs de Ligt against Liverpool.

Both have scored a combined 16 goals in United colours over two seasons, while the Bees already have 24 to their name this season.

Joshua Zirkzee v Patrick Dorgu Stat Joshua Zirkzee Patrick Dorgu Apps 88 58 Minutes 3345 3548 Goals 11 5

Pochettino needs to get his selection calls right

The Dutchman’s link-up play can prove useful in Europe, where the pace of the game is a bit slower. But he always gets overwhelmed in the English top flight due to his tendency to take his time.

And the Dane kept popping up in good areas, and as many as three glorious chances were spurned by him. The ball kept falling to him in the box, and he is certainly not the club’s best finisher.

Amad has been a shadow of his former self since Ruben Amorim departed, and Shea Lacey has impressed in all his cameos.

It is time to drop the Ivorian for the Carrington graduate. Pochettino needs to go all guns blazing next time, as for this particular United side, attack seems to be the best form of defence. Otherwise, his stint could end in disaster.