Manchester United have conceded 27 goals in 12 Premier League games this season, the joint-most in the league with Crystal Palace, who have played a game less.

The Red Devils are 19th in the table and have lost the last two Premier League games by a 4-0 scoreline against Liverpool and Brentford. The situation has highlighted an urgent need to bolster the backline, with none of the current defenders managing to impress.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are both out of contract at the end of this season and their performances so far have been questionable. Matthijs de Ligt is yet to regain his mojo after recently returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Leny Yoro has blown hot and cold, while Ayden Heaven appears to have regressed this campaign. INEOS are expected to invest heavily in the backline in 2027, with additions also possible at the turn of the year. It now appears that they have identified a target in Argentine football.

Harry Maguire v Lisandro Martínez v Matthijs de Ligt 2026/27 Stats Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Matthijs de Ligt Competition All competitions All competitions All competitions Apps 16 14 3 Minutes 1291 1003 177 Starts 14 12 2 Sub appearances 2 2 1 Goals 0 1 0 Non-penalty goals 0 1 0 Assists 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 1 0 Minutes per goal – 1003 – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Matthijs de Ligt xG (PL) 0.80 0.29 0.02 xA (PL) 0.54 0.86 0 xG + xA (PL) 1.34 1.15 0.02 Avg rating 6.56 6.57 6.22 Shots 14 8 1 Shots on target 4 4 0 Shot accuracy % 28.6% 50.0% 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% 12.5% 0.0% Passes 846 663 62 Accurate passes 743 592 53 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Matthijs de Ligt Pass accuracy % 87.8% 89.3% 85.5% Key passes 5 5 0 Dribbles attempted 4 2 0 Dribbles completed 3 2 0 Dribble success % 75.0% 100.0% – Tackles 15 12 1 Interceptions 24 10 3 Tackles + interceptions 39 22 4 Blocks 4 6 0 Duels 121 71 8 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Matthijs de Ligt Duels won 83 32 5 Duels won % 68.6% 45.1% 62.5% Dribbled past 5 3 0 Fouls won 14 4 1 Fouls committed 13 15 0 Offsides 1 1 0 Yellow cards 6 2 0 Red cards 0 1 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Matthijs de Ligt Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

United want Facundo Herrera

According to El Crack Deportivo, United have set their sights on young Boca Juniors defender Facundo Herrera. The report states: “Manchester United have begun monitoring Boca Juniors centre-back Facundo Herrera, a key starter for Rodolfo Arruabarrena and a protégé of Juan Román Riquelme, whose contract runs until December 2028.”

The report adds that the player’s contract situation provides the South American giants the room to deal with any approach from the European giants for their prized asset.

The 18-year-old has already appeared 18 times for Boca Juniors this season, and has recently become a first-team regular. The report states that the Argentine’s performances have already forced scouts from foreign clubs to keep him under close watch.

Strong in tackles and comfortable with the ball at his feet, Herrera’s skillset could make him an enticing prospect for the Red Devils.

Boca want him to stay

The report confirms that there are several clubs already hot on the heels of Herrera, adding: “Manchester United’s interest coincides with that of other European football clubs, which have sent scouts to watch the Villa Tesei player.”

However, Boca Juniors are prioritising the player’s stay at La Bombonera and will not let him leave for less than his release clause. It concludes: “Faced with the Premier League club’s approach, Boca Juniors are prioritising the player’s continued involvement in Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s squad.”

“The board of directors, led by Juan Román Riquelme, has ruled out negotiating transfers for less than the amount stipulated in the defender’s release clause.”

The report, however, does not reveal the player’s release clause.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United have scouted players from across the world.

⚠️ The Red Devils could prefer someone with Premier League experience.

TPP view

We believe that United could have their eyes on Herrera, but he is likely to be seen as one for the future rather than someone who can immediately have an impact at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Marcelo Endelli via Getty Images