Timo Werner confirms he is considering Manchester United move

Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner has opened up on the possibility of playing for Manchester United next season.

The Athletic revealed in February that United are one of a number of clubs that have already offered personal terms to the prolific 24-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have been the frontrunners to sign the German ace but his latest comments suggest that he might prefer a move to Old Trafford.

‘At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches’ he told Sky Sports today.

‘But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.’

‘The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.’

‘So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?’

The 24-year-old’s comments clearly imply that the Red Devils are in the running to sign him and that it is far from a lost cause, which will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans desperate to see the club sign a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis.

Werner has a release clause which was believed to be €60 million (£52 million) but recent reports have suggested it is lower than first thought and is just €30 million (£26 million).

Leipzig play Spurs tonight in the second leg of their Champions League tie. Red Bull are leading 1-0 after their surprise victory in London.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!