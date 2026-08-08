Marcus Rashford: Why Michael Owen wants Arsenal to sign United ace

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has advised Arsenal to target Marcus Rashford as an alternative to Vinicius Junior. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to let the Englishman leave this summer but have struggled to find him a suitor.

It was largely expected that Rashford would join Barcelona permanently after an impressive loan spell at Camp Nou. The 28 year old registered 14 goals and 14 assists for the Spanish champions last season, helping them win the league as well as the Supercopa de Espana.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

The Catalans had an option to buy the player for just £30 million this summer, but decided not to trigger that clause. Instead, they signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, effectively closing the door on Rashford.

The Englishman has been linked with several clubs in England and abroad, including Arsenal, who recently failed in their attempt to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. Owen believes that the Gunners should move on from the Brazilian and instead focus on the former United academy graduate.

Arsenal urged to sign Rashford

Speaking recently to the Metro, Owen explained why Arsenal should consider a move for Rashford this summer. He said: “I didn’t see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense.”

“This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker.”

“He would fit well into Arteta’s plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have. So, I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United.”

Carrick could revive Rashford’s United career

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Rashford is likely to end up staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer. With United in the market for a new left forward, the Englishman could add depth to Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of a testing season in which they are also competing in the Champions League.

Owen went on to suggest that Carrick is the ideal person to turn Rashford’s career around, adding: “He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United.”

“He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United. Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford.”

Final Thoughts

Rashford shared the pitch with Carrick in the final years of the latter’s playing career. The duo also worked together when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at Old Trafford and Carrick was serving as his assistant.

As such, the former midfielder could certainly get the best out of the English forward should he end up staying at Old Trafford next season.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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