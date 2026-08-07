Home » Pio Esposito: Man United make a late push for Italian sensation as Inter Milan respond

Pio Esposito: Man United make a late push for Italian sensation as Inter Milan respond

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Francesco Pio Esposito


With Manchester United set to compete on four fronts next season, Michael Carrick could do with additional firepower up front.

Benjamin Sesko enjoyed a brilliant run since the new head coach took over in the last campaign, but the Slovenian will need help next term.

Joshua Zirkzee has impressed with his creativity, but the Dutchman lacks that ruthlessness in front of goal. This is why INEOS are open to his departure this summer.

Juventus have offered the Red Devils two loan proposals, and now, the decision rests in United’s hands.

United launch Pio Esposito enquiry

Should the former Bologna ace leave, alternative options have been lined up, and the list includes the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Ollie Watkins.

Signing the Serbian free agent will not be easy, given the presence of Barcelona and Besiktas in the race, while Aston Villa’s asking price for the Englishman is proving prohibitive for United.

CaughtOffside have claimed that Pio Esposito of Inter Milan has caught INEOS’ eye and that they launched a late enquiry for the 21-year-old striker.

However, the Italy international has verbally agreed terms for a new long-term contract that will keep him at the San Siro until 2031.

Inter Milan respond

“Arsenal and Manchester United are understood to have made late checks on Pio Esposito, who has verbally agreed a new contract with Inter Milan.

“The talented young Italian forward has been on the radar of both Arsenal and Man Utd for some time, but it now looks highly likely that he’ll be staying at Inter.

“The 21-year-old is now formalising his new contract, which will run until 2031 and see him earn a significant pay increase from the deal he signed back in April 2025.”

Pio Esposito fits INEOS’ profile of young, hungry players, with his record in front of goal being quite impressive for his age.

Back to the drawing board for INEOS

Last season, he netted 10 times in all competitions, while his record for Spezia in Serie B was impressive to say the least.

But with the Nerazzurri unlikely to sell, the 20-time English league champions will need to find a new name to come to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 7/10Why?:white_check_mark: Inter Milan were close to a contract breakthrough:white_check_mark: Man United’s interest in Pio Esposito has been mentioned before:warning: It is unlikely that INEOS would have launched an enquiry for the player knowing his contract situation

TPP viewWe believe that Pio Esposito will stay with Inter Milan. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the player, but they will likely target a different profile this summer.

Feature image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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