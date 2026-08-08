Joshua Zirkzee: Man United ace advised to join Juventus by ex-coach Ferry Verbeek

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee may have displayed flashes of brilliance in pre-season, but his future at Old Trafford remains under scrutiny. The Dutchman initially arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2024, having caught the eye with Bologna.

A product of the Bayern Munich academy, Zirkzee failed to establish himself at the Allianz Arena, but came into his own during a loan spell with Anderlecht. That prompted Bologna to come calling in 2022 and, two years later, he had made the much-publicised move to the Premier League.

The Red Devils were looking to add more cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund in the squad, but Zirkzee failed to live up to the billing. A year later, the Dane moved to Napoli on loan and has since joined the Serie A side on a permanent deal.

United, meanwhile, broke the bank for Benjamin Sesko, who is now the focal point of Michael Carrick’s attack. Zirkzee finds himself surplus to requirements, and recent reports suggest that Juventus are keen to take him back to Italy. The Dutchman’s former coach has now opened up on his future.

Is Juventus the right option for Zirkzee?

Speaking to TuttoJuve, Zirkzee’s former youth-team coach, Ferry Verbeek, insisted that Juventus are the right club for the player. He said: “I’d almost say it’s bound to happen! He’s in his prime; Juventus would suit him better than Manchester United!”

“If he doesn’t make it at his next club, reaching the very top will become increasingly difficult. And that would be a shame, because he has the ideal foundations to become a top-class footballer.”

Verbeek went on to insist that the 25 year old can be a valuable asset for the Bianconeri, continuing: “Thanks to his technique and pace, he could prove to be a valuable asset. It’s vital for him to play and build his confidence! His instinct and vision are formidable assets when it comes to finding the back of the net.”

When it was pointed out that Zirkzee is more than a physical centre-forward, Verbeek added: “Yes, but Joshua can play in any position in attack. If he wanted to, he could even play as an attacking midfielder, because he’s capable of holding up the ball and has the right eye for delivering excellent assists.”

What went wrong at United

Verbeek also attempted to assess the reason for Zirkzee’s struggles at Old Trafford, putting the blame on his managers at United. He said: “There are so many factors at play that it’s difficult to say for certain, but the manager plays a key role: confidence and playing time can really give you wings. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen here.”

Zirkzee failed to impress under former manager Erik ten Hag, who brought him to the Theatre of Dreams. His fortunes hardly improved under Ruben Amorim, who replaced the Dutch manager in November 2024.

With the Red Devils’ struggles under the Portuguese head coach showing no signs of ending, Michael Carrick was handed the reins temporarily in January. Unfortunately, Zirkzee continued to be a peripheral figure under the Englishman, who has since taken charge on a permanent basis, further complicating the Dutchman’s situation.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

Verbeek, however, remains convinced of the player’s qualities, even comparing him to Dutch legend Ruud Gullit. He concluded: “He was very young when I first met him, but even then he left people amazed by what he could do.”

“Sometimes he pulled off moves that reminded me of Ruud Gullit: he dominated the pitch and called the shots! Of course, as a footballer he’s very different from Gullit (smiles – ed.).”

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee’s prolonged struggles at United suggest that an exit this summer is in the best interests of all parties involved. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, who is expected to stay at Old Trafford and can also operate as a No. 9, could be an option to cover for Sesko next season.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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