Tyler Adams: Man United’s transfer plans for Bournemouth ace explained

Manchester United have added two Premier League-proven midfielders to their squad over the summer, but remain linked with further additions. The Red Devils are working to ensure that Casemiro’s departure this summer does not impact the team’s performance next season.

The Brazilian was indispensable for the English giants last season, playing a major role in their third-placed finish in the Premier League, but has left as a free agent. Manuel Ugarte, who was signed in 2024 to eventually replace Casemiro, has struggled to impress and is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

INEOS have sprung into action to address the situation, signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and prising away Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. United have recently confirmed the arrival of talented teenage midfielder Cristian Orozco, but he is unlikely to be immediately drafted into the first team.

There is a need for further additions, given that the Red Devils will be competing in the Champions League next campaign. The Premier League giants are eyeing players with experience of the English top flight, but have missed out on several of their top targets.

One player, however, who has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and remains available right now is Tyler Adams.

Premier League experience will appeal to United

Adams arrived at Bournemouth from Leeds United in the summer of 2023, following his solitary season in the Premier League. Having previously caught the eye during his four-year stay with RB Leipzig, the American took no time to become a prominent figure at the Vitality Stadium.

Adams’ performances with the Cherries have already seen him added to United’s midfield shortlist for the summer. An aggressive tackler who is also good with the ball at his feet, the 27 year old’s ability to shield his backline and relentless pressing make him a fine option for the Red Devils.

Last season, Adams registered two goals in 26 appearances across all competitions. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that United had abandoned their pursuit of the American midfielder. However, a contrasting update has now emerged.

United rekindle Adams interest

According to TEAMtalk, United have rekindled their interest in Tyler Adams. The report states: “We understand that Man Utd have made enquiries about the USA international midfielder. Sources have told us that Bournemouth would be willing to sell Adams for £50m.”

Speaking recently to The United Stand, journalist Graeme Bailey confirmed the same, adding that the player would be keen to move to the Theatre of Dreams.

He said: “The player would be keen on a move to Manchester United, though, but my information is that although Adams is not unsellable, that number would probably be closer to the £50million mark rather than in and around the £35m, which has found its way out into the media.”

Final Thoughts

While Adams is proven in the Premier League, his recent injury troubles could be a cause for concern for United. INEOS should instead invest in a capable alternative like Manu Kone.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a source with a strong Manchester United track record.

✅ Adams is a long-term target.

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Adams is genuine, given that they remain in the market for a third midfielder. However, it may be too early to suggest that INEOS will move for him.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social