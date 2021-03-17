Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani’s latest injury news

Manchester United fans were not all too happy about Edinson Cavani’s latest knock as he had to pull out of the squad for the AC Milan clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will take on the Italian giants who lead on away goals in what is a crucial Europa League tie.

United need goals badly and having Cavani on board would have boosted an injury depleted squad, particularly with Anthony Martial still ruled out.

The experienced Uruguayan quickly became a fan-favourite as he scored important and timely goals but it seems he’s losing the love lately.

Cavani’s latest injury is just another in a string of knocks since he signed, with supporters becoming increasingly concerned over his fitness.

After today’s news, I really hope that we don’t extend Edinson Cavani’s contract for next season. He missed 4 games on the bounce, was back vs Crystal Palace, was injured again vs Man City, AC Milan & West Ham, was back today, & now he’s injured again. He’s just not trust-worthy. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 17, 2021

Cavani's now had 13 injuries since the 18/19 season — last 2½ years. He had four injuries from August 2019 to January 2020 and then didn't play from March 2020 till October 2020. It wasn't a well planned signing at all. His quality just made people forget/ignore this. https://t.co/HE8ouLlYUQ — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 17, 2021

There can't be any surprises with Cavani being a sick note! This was always the issue with the whole "but he's an elite striker" etc…..he can't stay fit lol 🤷🏾‍♂️ — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) March 17, 2021

Questioning whether we srsly improved the squad last summer w/ transfers. Telles pushed Shaw: +. VdB doesn't play apparently🤷‍♂️. Pellistri: loan. Amad: 82mins & arrv. Jan. Cavani: having a Jones episode. It really is the same squad with less long term injuries. But, #mufc 2nd. lol — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) March 17, 2021

Thanks for the come back and FA cup goals but pic.twitter.com/iURdtWe9j3 — Mo🕊 (@UTDMo3) March 17, 2021

Let him go at the end of the season. — Uncle Wilsøn™ (@iam_wilsons) March 17, 2021

It’s clear to see what fans think should be done in regards to Cavani’s future and it’s difficult to argue against their opinion.

Not only is he proving to be not as available as Solskjaer would like but his father already publicly revealed his son doesn’t want to stay at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United have no real reason to extend his stay as the risk outweighs the reward at the minute when all things are considered.

Time will tell what Solskjaer and the newly formed recruitment team will decide to do but at the minute, it doesn’t seem to be a smart decision.

