Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani’s latest injury news
Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani's latest injury news

Manchester United fans were not all too happy about Edinson Cavani’s latest knock as he had to pull out of the squad for the AC Milan clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will take on the Italian giants who lead on away goals in what is a crucial Europa League tie.

United need goals badly and having Cavani on board would have boosted an injury depleted squad, particularly with Anthony Martial still ruled out.

The experienced Uruguayan quickly became a fan-favourite as he scored important and timely goals but it seems he’s losing the love lately.

Cavani’s latest injury is just another in a string of knocks since he signed, with supporters becoming increasingly concerned over his fitness.

It’s clear to see what fans think should be done in regards to Cavani’s future and it’s difficult to argue against their opinion.

Not only is he proving to be not as available as Solskjaer would like but his father already publicly revealed his son doesn’t want to stay at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United have no real reason to extend his stay as the risk outweighs the reward at the minute when all things are considered.

Time will tell what Solskjaer and the newly formed recruitment team will decide to do but at the minute, it doesn’t seem to be a smart decision.

