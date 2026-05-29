Benjamin Sesko reveals the reason behind United’s attacking success



Manchester United’s new-look attack was on fire in the Premier League, and the statistics back up this claim.

All three of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo crossed the 10-goal mark in the English top flight.

It is the first time in Premier League history that three forwards breached double digits in their debut season for a new club.

INEOS can be pleased with their transfer efforts, as their Premier League-proven policy and their adherence to signing young talent rather than big-name stars has borne fruit.

United’s attack was on fire

Add to this Bruno Fernandes’ record-breaking season, in which the Portuguese midfielder broke the assist record, and fans are right to be optimistic about what lies ahead.

The Slovenian striker was asked why he felt the team’s newly formed strike force, aided by the club captain, worked wonders this season.

The 22-year-old revealed to Givemesport that everyone brought different skill sets to the table, and their off-field relationships helped them blossom on the pitch.

“I think everyone has different kinds of skills that they can bring on the pitch, which is really important,” he said.

Reason revealed by Benjamin Sesko

“We don’t have everyone with similarities, and it’s important in the club that they have all these skills. I think we’re all really skilled, and the quality that we brought this season, I think we can be more than happy.

“Not just that, I think we also work great as friends. It’s important to have good relationships that can bring success in the end.”

Michael Carrick has certainly helped with the camaraderie, while the former RB Leipzig striker‘s broader point also makes sense.

While Benjamin Sesko is an out-and-out No. 9, both Cunha and Mbeumo can drift out wide and play as support strikers.

More to come

The amalgamation of all these styles helped the 20-time English league champions finish third this season and qualify for the Champions League after a two-year gap.

With INEOS set to bring in more firepower this summer, along with a massive midfield revamp, fans can hardly wait for next season to begin.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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