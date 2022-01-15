Manchester United squad unhappy with ‘outdated and unliked’ Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick seems to be locked in a permanent battle to win over the hearts and minds of the club’s dressing room.

It was recently revealed that up to 11 members of the Reds’ squad are disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and actively looking to quit the club.

The Daily Mirror today reports that Rangnick is an unpopular figure in the United dressing room and that players have serious concerns over his tactics.

A Mirror source with “a close connection” to the squad claims that the 63-year-old is widely regarded as being “outdated and out of his time.”

It’s heavily implied that the source of this bombshell news is a player, with them going on to say of the German, “He is so unpopular, we don’t like him.”

This latest report comes amid a near deluge of worrying stories about the current extent of unrest in the Red Devils’ dressing room.

It’s previously been claimed that the United squad are unhappy with Rangnick’s training methods and struggling to adapt to his tactical demands.

And the latest news will surely undermine United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s appeal for the former RB Leipzig coach to be given time to fully implement his vision at the club.

“He arrived five weeks ago, and he changed many things, but he needs time to put his ideas to the players,” Ronaldo recently told Sky Sports.

“Since he arrived, I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It’s not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the system and the culture like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job.”

If this latest report is to be believed, it would appear that certain sections of the playing squad have already made their minds up that Rangnick was the wrong choice to steady the ship until the end of the season.

United fans will be desperately hoping that the club can sweep aside another week of negativity by putting in a decent performance against Aston Villa today.

Another sub-par performance would probably ensure another round of media claims and counter-claims, as the circus around the ailing giant shows little sign of abating.