Noah Sadiki: United have key advantage in pursuit of Congo star

Manchester United will be hoping for a swift return to winning ways when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 18 April, to face Chelsea in the Premier League. The Red Devils arrive for the game on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Leeds United earlier this week, which raised questions about the midfield.

With Kobbie Mainoo missing due to injury, caretaker manager Michael Carrick started Manuel Ugarte alongside Casemiro in the middle of the park. Unfortunately, United lacked control in midfield and were easily dismantled by their bitter rivals.

While the Red Devils remain third in the Premier League table after 32 games, fellow top-four contenders are now breathing down their neck. Aston Villa are fourth in the table, tied on points with Michael Carrick’s team, while Liverpool are three points behind in fifth.

United are pushing for a top-four finish, which could have a significant bearing on their summer budget. INEOS want a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who will leave this summer as a free agent, while Ugarte’s future also remains subject to speculation.

The Red Devils could sign two midfielders this summer to offset the exits, and Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are some of the big names on their wish list. However, recent reports have also suggested that INEOS are keeping a close eye on Sunderland’s rising star Noah Sadiki.

Sadiki’s stellar rise this season

Sadiki rose through the ranks at Anderlecht before breaking into the senior side in 2022. After spending time with RSCA Futures and Union SG, the 21 year old arrived in Tyne and Wear last summer.

Sunderland reportedly paid £15 million for Sadiki and it has already proved to be a masterstroke. The DR Congo international has been a revelation so far for the Black Cats, registering 29 appearances in all competitions, all but one of which have been starts.

Noah Sadiki Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 27 27 - - 7 - 2,387' FA Cup 2 1 - - 2 - 146' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 29 28 - - 9 - 2,533'

Sadiki’s high-intensity pressing and ability to break up play have already endeared him to suitors across the Premier League. The Congolese midfielder has excelled in the box-to-box role as well, which has not escaped the attention of the Old Trafford hierarchy.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Sunderland are eager to hold on to their prized asset beyond this summer. An update on the player’s future has now emerged.

United leading Sadiki race

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, United and Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sadiki this summer. He states: “As revealed on December 12th, Manchester United and Chelsea are the current frontrunners to sign Sadiki. Sadiki has not yet made a decision but will make his own choice depending on the sporting project.”

The journalist goes on to add that the Red Devils could have an advantage in the race, as they have a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. He adds: “In this battle, Manchester United has the advantage of being almost guaranteed a Champions League spot next year.”

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has confirmed that the Premier League will have at least five teams in next season’s Champions League.

Final Thoughts

Sadiki is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2030, so prising him away will not be easy. However, if United do manage to secure his signature, it could turn out to be one of the coups of the summer.

🇨🇩 Chelsea Football Club are continuing discussions for Noah Sadiki! 🔵 New talks have taken place last week between the Blues’ management and the player’s camp to renew their interest. 📇 Sadiki remains well positioned on the English club’s shortlist, as revealed on December… pic.twitter.com/GnKxKDzCCy — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) April 18, 2026

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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