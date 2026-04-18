Marcus Rashford: Galatasaray make huge decision on Man United player

Manchester United have a lot of decisions to make this summer.

Marcus Rashford dilemma

Just a few months ago, it seemed certain that FC Barcelona would make their move for Marcus Rashford permanent.

The English loanee was scoring and assisting for fun in Spain, and it looked like his €30 million price tag was a bargain.

Nonetheless, reports from Spain suggest that the Catalans’ interest in the player is cooling significantly, as he has failed to step up in Raphinha’s absence from the team.

This assessment seems harsh, considering he has scored in both vital league wins over Atletico Madrid and Espanyol, but it is the club’s loss to Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals which has really stung La Blaugrana.

Michael Carrick, United’s interim manager, has already given a non-committal answer regarding what the future holds for Rashford in terms of a transfer away or staying at United.

There have also been reports that Juventus may look to step in if Barcelona decide not to push forward with a move for the 28-year-old.

Galatasaray interest

There is no question that numerous European clubs will be lining up if Rashford is available this summer, and it appears Turkish giants Galatasaray may be another serious option.

AreaNapoli.it reports that Galatasaray are having second thoughts about making the loan move of Napoli winger Noa Lang permanent.

The Italian site also explains that, “the management would like to further raise the bar of ambitions in the summer, putting a big name for the attack in the crosshairs: Marcus Rashford.”

The €30 million figure that Barcelona consider excessive for Rashford is not something that would “scare Galatasaray.”

Additionally, given the money to sign Lang would be a similar price to Rashford, they “would prefer to bet its chips on the British footballer.”

Marcus Rashford season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 43 12 13 2303

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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