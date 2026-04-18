Orkun Kokcu: Man United interest sparks response from Besiktas

Manchester United are interested in signing in-form Besiktas midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer, according to a report from Türkiye.

Red-hot Form

Despite a relatively quiet start to life at the Tüpraş Stadium, the 25-year-old has burst into life in the second half of the season, demonstrating the dazzling skillset which led Besiktas to sign him last summer.

In his last 11 games in the Super Lig, Kokcu has returned seven goals and six assists, while helping control matches as the team’s creative hub in midfield. This led to a 10-game unbeaten streak for the Black Eagles, though their form has since dipped as Kokcu’s teammates have been nowhere close to his level.

The Turkish international is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica, with a €25 million buy-obligation that can potentially rise to €30m with bonuses. He described the move to Istanbul as fulfilling a childhood dream, despite having grown up in the Netherlands.

Kokcu joined Feyenoord’s esteemed academy after first breaking through with FC Groningen. He would go on to make 175 appearances for De Trots van Zuid before completing a €30m switch to Portugal.

However, the 5’9″ maestro may be on the move again this summer as United and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in a deal, Turkish Football reveals.

Galatasaray are currently leading the Super Lig table, with Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor – Andre Onana‘s adopted home for the season – in hot pursuit. Besiktas, by contrast, are 13 points adrift in fourth and retain virtually no hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

This increases the risk of losing Kokcu at the end of the season, as his form is worthy of playing in Europe’s elite competition, even if his current club are not.

United on the hunt

United are planning to overhaul their midfield this summer as Casemiro will leave and Manuel Ugarte looks likely to join the Brazilian through the exit door.

The club are prioritising a big-money recruit from the Premier League as their primary target, with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba high on the radar. However, if a second midfielder is also to arrive, United may be forced to shop in Europe to find a cheaper alternative – with Kokcu considered one of the continent’s most in-form players.

In response to this interest, Besiktas have “hiked” their asking price to €60m (£52m) to reflect his form, as well as the key role he will play for Türkiye at the World Cup in North America. The prospect of a bidding war between two top English sides will be music to the ears of officials in Istanbul.

Kokcu is understood to have a burning desire to win a title with Besiktas, but would be “open to leaving for one of Europe’s top-tier giants.” And while the Red Devils certainly fit this category, relegation-threatened Spurs do not.

Another important consideration is that while bolstering the midfield is an urgent priority, United also need more invention in their side to overcome low block defences – an issue which has plagued the team across multiple coaches.

The Besikstas magician possesses the potent pairing of quick feet and an even quicker mind which are key to unlocking a resolute backline, meaning he would potentially solve two problems at once in Manchester.

Final Thoughts

If United settle on Kokcu as a priority this summer, they will face little trouble dispatching their north London rivals in the race for his signature. Similarly, Besiktas are said to be reluctantly accepting their prized asset will depart should a big-money offer arrive.

£52m is an expensive outlay for any side outside of Saudi Arabia, but when it will cost almost double to sign one of the standout targets in the Premier League, the price becomes more reasonable by comparison.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social