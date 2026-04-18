Eduardo Camavinga: Major update on Man United target’s future

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is one of several candidates on Manchester United’s wishlist this summer. The Red Devils are expected to utilise the upcoming transfer window to add more quality to the middle of the park, which could see more than one departure before the start of the new season.

Casemiro is set to end his stay at Old Trafford once his contract expires this summer. The Brazilian has been outstanding this campaign and the Premier League giants are keen to replace him with a capable midfielder.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte also remains linked with an exit at present, and his proposed departure has added further urgency to United’s midfield reinforcement plans. The Uruguayan was expected to fill Casemiro’s boots at the Theatre of Dreams, but has been a disappointment so far. United are eager to add more steel to their midfield this summer, and Camavinga has been mentioned as an option for the job.

Camavinga’s uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu

Camavinga was once considered the next big thing in the European football, but his career has not unfolded as expected at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid saw off stiff competition to secure his signature in the summer of 2021, but the Frenchman has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI so far.

Camavinga’s versatility has proved to be an asset for Los Blancos at times, with the player also filling in admirably at left-back on several occasions. However, he is not a guaranteed starter for the LaLiga giants at the moment, adding to speculation over his future.

This season, the Frenchman has registered two goals and one assist in 37 outings across all competitions for Real Madrid, operating in midfield, left-back, as well as in more advanced positions when required. However, only 21 of his appearances have been starts.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 23 14 1 - 1 - 1,296' UEFA Champions League 11 5 1 1 1 1 479' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 0 - - - - 25' Total 37 21 2 1 2 1 1,969'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Camavinga is no longer considered untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu. An update on the player’s situation has now emerged.

United monitoring Camavinga

According to Caught Offside, United and Arsenal are showing the most interest in the French midfielder. The report states: “Arsenal and Manchester United stand out as the clubs showing the ‘most concrete interest’, sources have informed CaughtOffside.”

“Chelsea and Tottenham’s attention is more limited, while PSG view a return to France as an attractive project. Barcelona could also bring Camavinga into the picture if the Bastoni deal does not materialise.”

The 23 year old’s contract runs until 2029, so Real Madrid will have the advantage in negotiations if they were to consider a sale this summer. The report continues: “No official bid has been made yet, but once the summer transfer window opens, offers in the €55–60 million euro range from Premier League clubs are expected”

The report also states that the Frenchman could demand a sizeable salary this summer, adding: “Should he move to the Premier League, it is said he could demand a weekly salary of £200,000–250,000.”

Meanwhile, journalist Ruben Martin states that Real Madrid are treating this season as decisive for Camavinga, whose performances have hardly impressed the club. The LaLiga giants are now open to his departure, while the player, although settled at the Santiago Bernabeu, could be open to an exit.

Final Thoughts

While United are likely to be enticed by the prospect of signing Camavinga, perhaps it would be wiser to stick to their recent Premier League-centric transfer policy. The Frenchman has not exactly set the world alight at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Red Devils should be wary of his recent injury troubles as well.

Instead, someone like Elliot Anderson should be the English giants’ priority this summer. If they wish to sign another midfielder to offset the possible departure of Ugarte, Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka could be another alternative.

📌 El Real Madrid se tomó esta temporada como un examen final para Camavinga, y el francés ha estado lejos de aprobar. En el club no ven con malos ojos separar sus caminos, y el mediocentro, a pesar de sentir que Madrid es su hogar, podría aceptar la realidad y estudiar ofertas. pic.twitter.com/GmbOQKtVFP — Rubén Martín AS (@RubenMartinAS) April 17, 2026

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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