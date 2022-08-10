Facundo Pellistri to remain with Manchester United

Manchester United do not possess the greatest of numbers in attack. Erik ten Hag has been keen on adding depth and names likes Anthony, Cody Gakpo have frequently been mentioned as being of interest to United.

With less than three weeks away from the summer transfer window shutting, time is running out for the Red Devils to strengthen up front.

Loan deal not possible

There might an in-house solution to the problem with Facundo Pellistri set to remain at United instead of going out on loan.

The Uruguayan got on the scoresheet in United’s first pre-season game against Liverpool. He then came on against Atletico Madrid in United’s penultimate friendly in Oslo but a twisted ankle meant he had to be substituted early.

Facundo Pellistri will play for #mufc this season. He suffered a sprained ankle against Atletico Madrid, meaning a loan move has been ruled out. The estimated time of recovery is six to eight weeks #mulive [@diarioas] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 10, 2022

And according to Spanish outlet AS, the injury will take up to eight weeks to heal which will prevent him from going out on loan this window. There were talks of a loan spell with Greek champions Olympiacos but nothing will work out for now.

And that has presented the 20-year-old with the chance of making his official debut for the Red Devils two years on from signing from Penarol.

Right-wing option?

The report notes the lack of options for Ten Hag with only Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga with senior experience. This might open up a chance of the Uruguay international.

He is adept at playing on the right wing and apart from Sancho, Elanga and Rashford have both struggled down that flank and prefer playing down the left.

Pellistri is desperate to make the cut for Uruguay’s World Cup squad and will be keen to impress the Dutch manager so that he gets game time in order to sufficiently impress Diego Alonso, the national team manager.

Can he impress ETH?

He has had two loan spells so far with contrasting results. He finished the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Spanish side Alaves, and decided to head back there for a season loan last term.

But he ended up making only six starts as Alaves got relegated from the Spanish top-flight and played a total of only 75 minutes of football across five appearances during the entirety of 2022. That had prompted his agent to declare that his client would not move to Spain on loan this season.

The injury might be a blessing in disguise for the talented winger. He will be keen to impress Ten Hag and he can offer something different with his direct style of running if given the opportunity.



