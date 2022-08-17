Dermot Mee joins Altrincham on emergency loan



Manchester United’s Dermot Mee has joined Altrincham on an emergency loan deal until January.

The move came at the last minute and was officially announced just hours before making his debut for his new club against Maidenhead United.

The 19 year old is no stranger to short term emergency loans having gone on three last season to non-league outfits Trafford, Runcorn Linnets and Witton Albion.

United have revealed that the deal will see the young keeper still “regularly train with United under the terms of the agreement and can also represent Academy age-group sides in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.”

In desperate need of a keeper, Altrincham made a quick move to bring in Mee after their two senior keepers were ruled unavailable.

Matt Gould was sidelined after suffering a concussion on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Altrincham’s summer signing, former United academy graduate Ollie Byrne, awaits international clearances after his move from Welsh club Connah’s Quay.

Having featured in the u21s’ pre-season friendly against Altrincham, the National League club seemingly were impressed with what they saw in Mee.

As a result of the last minute move, the keeper was immediately thrown into the action last night as he conceded two in a 2-0 loss to Maidenhead United.

It is unknown if Mee will still be utilised by Altrincham after the return of Gould and Byrne, which explains the agreement that he will still train and play with United’s u21s.

Having joined Manchester United in 2015 from Walsall, Mee has come through the ranks and already featured for the u21s twice this season with disappointing performances against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

An under 19 international for Northern Ireland, the young keeper regularly spent time away from the club in addition to his non-league loans, with a work experience loan with AFC Wimbledon and a youth loan to Fulham’s u18s to get playing time.