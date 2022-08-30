From Italy: Manchester United refuse to pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s Napoli wages



Manchester United have refused to cover Ronaldo’s wages in a move that would take the star man to Napoli.

According to Ciro Venerato via CN24, there is now little to no chance of the 37-year-old making a return to Serie A with Napoli.

The journalist told Rai 2 that Ronaldo’s last chance of an Old Trafford exit is set to firmly wither away.

“There is now a very limited chance of seeing Ronaldo in the Azzurri colours,” he said.

“This is largely due to economic problems.”

“Napoli could have signed Ronaldo on a loan deal with Manchester United paying almost all the wages.”

“The Red Devils have rejected that proposal.”

It was Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, who reportedly put forward the outrageous proposal.

A swap deal involving the five-time Ballon D’or winner and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was suggested by the superagent.

Florian Plettenberg also reported yesterday that United chiefs were big admirers of Osimhen and have him on their list regardless of whether Ronaldo stays or not.

However, with the transfer window closing in two days, it is unlikely that such a huge operation will get over the line.

It is ludicrous to imagine that Ronaldo and his facilitators would think that his current club would accept sending him on loan, while also covering the total cost of his extremely high wages.

If he is as desperate for a move away as it appears, maybe he should facilitate it by taking a pay cut and making a deal feasible for the Partenopei.







