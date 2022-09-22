Phil Jones could have played his last game for Manchester United



Castaway Manchester United defender Phil Jones was close to retiring during the pandemic.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, the English defender was close to hanging his boots after failing to gain fitness due to a string of injuries.

Dawson reports on the embattled defender, “It’s possible that Phil Jones has played his last game for Manchester United.”

“It’s likely that he will be allowed to quietly leave in the summer when his contract expires.”

To highlight Jones’ United predicament, not only has he been left out of Erik ten Hag’s 25-man Europa League squad, but he has also been left out of the official Premier League squad.

This problem could have been solved if the player had gotten his move in the recently closed summer transfer window.

However, as per Dawson, while there were suitors for Jones, who was also keen on a departure from Old Trafford to revive his struggling career, potential moves were scuppered by recurring injuries.

“With no timescale put on his return, Erik ten Hag decided it didn’t make sense to register him in the squads.”

Indeed, the 30-year-old failed to attend United’s pre-season as he was left at Carrington to follow a personal training program. At the same time, the rest of his teammates travelled to Thailand, Australia and Oslo.

Jones joined the Red Devils as a promising young prospect in 2011, with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson breaking the bank to bring him from Blackburn Rovers in a £16m deal.

Despite his stay at Old Trafford in recent times being a disappointment, Jones has won trophies that most other players can only dream of, including some of those currently playing regularly for United.

In 229 appearances with the 20-time English champions, the defender has won a Premier League title, an FA cup, and the Europa League.

At 30, Jones may still have something to offer to any side that takes a punt on him and offers him a lifeline for his career.

