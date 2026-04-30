Mason Mount: Man United star sets club lofty ambition

Manchester United’s Mason Mount has endured another frustrating season at Old Trafford.

Difficult United career

Mount signed for the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for the princely sum of £55 million.

Despite approaching the end of his third season, his time in Manchester has been plagued by injury, and he has played just 69 times for the club. He was one of the few players in the squad who prospered under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, but has failed to start a game since Boxing Day owing to injury issues.

Ambitious goal

The England international spoke to the BBC ahead of United’s massive home match versus Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking on his ambitions at Old Trafford, he claimed, “I’ve won the Champions League already, so I have a goal of winning the Premier League,” he said. “Can we do that? Yes, I think we can. It may seem a little bit far away, but you must have that mentality to really push yourself as a group.”

He claimed that the evidence for his optimism has been in the performances the side have managed against the biggest and best sides in the league, such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mount then challenged the team to be more consistent in the league and to replicate that form in the Champions League next season.

He added, “hopefully, I will be a massive part of that moving forward next season. It’s a goal: I want to win the Premier League.”

Commenting on his time at the club so far, he said, “I love being a part of a massive club. It’s my third season and it’s flown. I’m a bit older now and I’ve got a bit more experience. There are going to be a lot more games next season. Being a part of getting this club back to the top, where it deserves to be, is super special.”

Michael Carrick effect

The United interim manager, Michael Carrick, has helped turn around United’s season, with the club on the cusp of Champions League qualification for next season.

It is still unclear whether or not he will get the job permanently, but he is still clearly very popular with the players.

Elaborating on Carrick’s time at the club so far, Mount said, “he’s been brilliant for me. As a midfielder, I looked up to him when he played. He was an absolute maestro which is something I’ve always looked to do.”

He paid further compliments to the manager by stating, “he’s very level-headed. Very calm, very knowledgeable about the game. He knows what he wants going into games. He will do his analysis on the opposition and talk us through it on the pitch.”

Mount also heaped praise on one of Carrick’s assistants, Steve Holland.

The England international has previous experience with Holland, having worked alongside him with the Three Lions. He added, “he’s got such a football brain. If he sees something, he’ll know what to say, and he’s not afraid to say it. In either the first or second game after they took charge, he was taking a team talk and saying: ‘Look we’re going to win – we’re going to win this game.’ That was the confidence from day one.”

Mason Mount 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 22 3 1 932

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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