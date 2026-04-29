Sesko, Casemiro and Mainoo snubbed but one star named in BBC Team of the Week



Several Manchester United players produced brilliant performances during Monday evening’s 2-1 win over Brentford, but only one has been named in Troy Deeney’s BBC Team of the Week.

United sink Brentford

United beat Brentford to advance within touching distance of securing Champions League football.

Casemiro broke the deadlock as he nodded home a brilliant headed delivery from Harry Maguire. Casemiro’s goal marked his ninth of the Premier League season and extended a fine run of form in his farewell tour.

Benjamin Sesko doubled the Red Devils’ advantage shortly before the break, finishing off a sweeping counter-attack.

Amad was taken off at the interval and replaced by Noussair Mazraoui as interim head coach Michael Carrick retreated to a three-at-the-back system. The change paid dividends, with United becoming more solid and compact.

Mathias Jensen pulled one back for the visitors in the 87th minute to set up a furious finale, but United managed to hold on for all three points. Casemiro won the man of the match award for his sensational performance.

He, together with Kobbie Mainoo, delivered a brilliant performance in the centre of the pitch.

But the pair seemingly did not do enough to earn spots in the BBC Team of the Week, and neither did Sesko. Only one United player has been included in the XI – Maguire.

United star recognised

Deeney included Maguire as part of a backline that also has Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Kevin Danso (Tottenham Hotspur) and Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham).

On why he picked Maguire, Deeney wrote, “Back from a two-game suspension, just see the difference in Manchester United’s team when Maguire is there.”

“He’s just a solid individual who gets stuff done. He got the assist for the opening goal against Brentford and just brings a level of authority to that United backline.”

Maguire made the 600th appearance of his career against Brentford, in what was a landmark milestone for the England international.

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Liverpool.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social