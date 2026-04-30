Ayden Heaven: Man United starlet will launch exciting new business



Manchester United’s promising young centre-back Ayden Heaven is set to venture beyond the footballing world by launching his own clothing brand.

The 19-year-old central defender, who joined Manchester United from rivals Arsenal in January 2025, has made a stellar start to his Red Devils career.

He has featured for the club an impressive sixteen times already this season, starting the last two games and delivering commanding performances in each of them.

A bright future ahead of him

Heaven is regarded as a future star, with all the attributes required to be an exceptional centre-back in the modern game.

His career has progressed rapidly since his move to Old Trafford, as he has appeared in over twenty matches and scarcely put a foot wrong in any of them.

With injuries and suspensions wreaking havoc on United’s back line, Heaven could be in line for a start in what would undoubtedly be the biggest game of his career: the derby match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Such an opportunity would present the England Under-20 international with another chance to impress the Manchester United faithful and showcase his skills.

An opportunity away from the pitch

Heaven is planning to be successful off the pitch as well, having just applied to trademark his name under a range of merchandise.

The trademark covers a range of clothing, including football shirts, gymwear, and training pants.

Moreover, the ex-Arsenal star will also have the option to release fragrances as well as nutritional food and drink products in the future.

Heaven follows in the footsteps of former Red Devils Rio Ferdinand and Jesse Lingard, who each launched their own clothing brands to differing degrees of success.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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