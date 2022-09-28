Benjamin Sesko causes Manchester United regrets with this screamer



Benjamin Sesko scored a wonderful goal in Slovenia’s UEFA Nations League tie with Sweden yesterday.

The striker belted in a left-footed screamer on the volley from a tight angle after a long ball forward from Petar Stojanovic.

Sesko put his team ahead with the finish, although Sweden equalised soon after with Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof laying on the assist for Emil Forsberg 14 minutes later.

The goal from Sesko will serve as a reminder of what United could have won over the summer.

Benjamin Sesko once again with a screamer for Slovenia, this guy sure knows how to score goals, wow! 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/4shRcwDRNi — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) September 27, 2022

Sesko was a top target for the striker position at Old Trafford – a position that the hierarchy at the club failed to reinforce.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious relationship with the club over the summer and subsequent poor form has highlighted United’s need for a striker.

That need has not been helped by Anthony Martial continued fitness struggles, which have seen him play just 45 minutes of football this season.

Sesko would have added some much-needed physicality up front and has the potential to become one of Europe’s top centre forwards.

His technique for the goal yesterday was sublime and United fans would surely have welcomed such class at Old Trafford with open arms.

However, the RB Salzburg striker instead agreed a summer 2023 move to RB Leipzig for just £20m – a price kept low by the affiliation between the clubs.

Both sides are owned by energy drink giant Red Bull, thus facilitating an easy deal between the clubs.

But a more determined United could perhaps have succeeded in their attempts to land the exciting talent.

Erik ten Hag would surely be a lot more confident in his forward options with a player like Benjamin Sesko in the team.

Whether or not United do opt to address the striker issue in January, the Slovenian is off the table for the time being.







