Erik ten Hag green lights David de Gea contract extension but on massively reduced wages



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will be a free agent at the end of the season.

United have the option of extending his terms by an extra year, but there are doubts over his suitability to Erik ten Hag’s system and his age.

Concerns over his situation have prompted United to be on the lookout for alternatives, with Porto’s Diogo Costa emerging as the top alternative.

However, according to an exclusive by The Daily Star, the Spaniard will stay at Old Trafford for the considerable future.

The Daily Star indicates that Ten Hag has approved negotiation operations to take place with regard to renewing De Gea’s contract.

“David de Gea will be forced to take a significant pay cut to extend his stay at Manchester United. They [club bosses] want to slash De Gea’s weekly wages, which make him the second highest earner at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo, by at least £100,000.”

“That would save them the best part of £5m annually. So far there have been no talks between United and De Gea’s representatives about his future beyond the season.”

“The Reds supremo has told the board to re-sign De Gea – but accepts that will only happen if he agrees to take a big hit on his pay packet.”

De Gea himself has made no secret of his wish to remain at the club where he has been since 2011 when United pried him from Atletico Madrid’s hands.

Even after taking the £100,000 pay cut, at £275,000, De Gea would still be one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in world football.

He endured a difficult start to life under Ten Hag when his mistakes helped Brentford on their way to a 4-0 win against the Red Devils.

Since then, however, the 32-year-old has done well, at times coming up with brilliant saves when called upon. His heroics against West Ham helped guarantee the team all three points.

A section of fans would have undoubtedly loved to see another shot-stopper come in but if Ten Hag is confident that De Gea can adapt to his philosophy, the board must back him and arrive at an agreement with De Gea.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!