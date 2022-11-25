Roy Keane gives verdict on Glazer announcement over Manchester United’s sale status



Roy Keane has given his thoughts on Manchester United being available for sale following the Glazers’ announcement earlier in the week.

Speaking to ITV, the United legend said, “That’s good news for United fans, again, the last few years they’ve wanted the owners out.

“There’s been no relationship, they’re businesspeople so it’s good news for the fans.”

Manchester United put out an official statement on Tuesday night stating that they were open to “strategic alternatives” including a sale.

While that was just step one in what could end up being a long process, Keane clearly sees the news as cause for celebration.

The lack of communication referenced by the Irishman goes back to the very start of the Glazers’ tenure.

There has been no significant interaction between the owners and fans, with the Tampa Bay family often seen as reclusive and dispassionate about club affairs.

After the failed European Super League plot, lines of communication between the Glazers and fan groups were supposed to be established.

While there was a slight increase in fan engagement, with Joel Glazer notably attending a meeting with fan advisory board last month, it has been too little too late.

Roy Keane labelling the Glazers as “businesspeople” is certainly accurate, but with American investment groups a strong possibility to take over at the club, he may find that a new ownership may fit that moniker just as well.

Whoever ends up in charge, fans will surely be hopeful that the leeching of Manchester United via interest and dividend payments will become a thing of the past.

The cost of the Glazer ownership is thought to have exceeded the £2bn mark because of such payments.

Perhaps more damning has been the lack of interest from the current owners in improving the club’s infrastructure.

The stadium, training ground, and other facilities have been left behind by United’s closest rivals and a new owner would do well to bring these factors up to scratch.

