The curious way Man City have reacted to Man United’s Betway windfall



Manchester City’s odd reaction to Manchester United striking a lucrative sponsorship agreement with Betway has now been revealed.

Deal sealed

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United had reached an agreement with betting firm Betway to become the club’s training kit sponsor.

The agreement will see Betway’s branding feature on all of United’s training wear from next season in what is believed to be the most lucrative deal of its kind.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon logo will remain on United’s matchday shirts as part of a deal with the US technology company that extends through 2029. Following the expiry of their deal with blockchain company Tezos, United went through last season without a sponsor.

This development represents a welcome financial boost for United, especially heading into the summer window.

The Red Devils are set to be extremely busy as they prepare to play Champions League football next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

Already, a deal with Atalanta for Ederson has been wrapped. With the window commencing on Monday, 15 June, United will shift their attention to other targets, including West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

While there is much to be positive about at Old Trafford, United’s deal with Betway has left some at City somewhat annoyed.

Bizarre reaction

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, “UNITED expected sponsorship deal with Betway has left some figures behind the scenes at City miffed.”

“Betway became City’s online betting and gaming brand partner in July 2024 but the betting firm is set to sponsor United’s training kit.”

Luckhurst further claims, “Some at City have suggested that United chief executive and ex-City chief operating officer Omar Berrada is once again taking his cue from his former employers.”

United are unlikely to be too concerned about what their cross-town rivals think.

featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social