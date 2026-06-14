Man United set for major reprieve as Ruben Amorim closes in on AC Milan job



Manchester United are set for a major financial boost as former head coach Ruben Amorim closes in on becoming the next AC Milan boss.

Return to management

Amorim has been out of work since January, when he was dismissed by United after a turbulent 14-month spell.

Brought in to replace Erik ten Hag, Amorim never really got going as he struggled to implement his controversial 3-4-2-1 system, which made it hard to attain consistent results and performances.

He did well to tame the dressing room, yet his on-pitch performance wasn’t enough. Matters were made worse by his public disputes with senior figures, most notably Jason Wilcox, which ultimately decided his fate.

Michael Carrick was appointed, initially on an interim basis, to succeed Amorim. Carrick masterminded a brilliant run that saw United finish in third place and secure Champions League football after a two-year absence. Carrick took charge of 17 games. He won 12, drew three and lost two.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Amorim is a leading candidate to be the next Milan boss after the Serie A giants parted with Massimiliano Allegri. Amorim had been in the running for the Benfica job after Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid, but Benfica finally opted for Fulham’s Marco Silva.

Now, The Telegraph reveal that United will save millions in compensation payments if Amorim ends up at the San Siro.

Financial boost

James Ducker writes, “United revealed in an accounting report in February that they faced a compensation bill of up to £15.9m to cover Amorim’s exit and that of his staff, including coaches Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Jorge Vital.”

“However, that figure is expected to be slashed now that Amorim is primed to take over at Milan following the sacking last month of Massimiliano Allegri.”

It’s said that Milan had identified Andoni Iraola as their top managerial target but their plans were scuppered as Liverpool moved in quickly to secure the Spaniard’s services.

If Amorim’s move to Milan materialises, a tasty reunion with United awaits, with the two sides set to meet in a pre-season friendly on August 15 in Warsaw, Poland.

Amorim’s record at United stands at 24 wins, 18 draws, and 21 losses in 63 games across all competitions. He managed a measly win rate of just 38.1%. His tenure included a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 2025.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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