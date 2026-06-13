Ex-Man United boss Ralf Rangnick makes major call after AC Milan move collapses



Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has made a big call on his future after a proposed switch to AC Milan failed to materialise.

Collapsed talks

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Rangnick had been in talks over potentially succeeding the sacked Massimiliano Allegri at Milan.

He engaged in talks with Milan, who were keen on having him in the dugout, but the discussions did not bear fruit.

United appointed Rangnick after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was dismissed following a poor run of results and performances that left United struggling in the Premier League. He arrived to much expectations, owing to his reputation as a pioneering coach and sporting director with the Red Bull network, but this did not translate to United.

His stint at Old Trafford was underwhelming, to say the least.

Rangnick’s record from 29 matches: 11 wins, 10 draws, eight losses. That’s a poor win rate of just 38%. He regularly called for radical change at United, insisting the team was not good enough and needed open heart surgery.

After leaving United, Rangnick took up the role of Austria national team head coach.

Big decision

Shortly after it emerged that Rangnick would not be taking charge of Milan, Austria confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal that runs until at least UEFA EURO 2028.

ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll said in a statement, “I am very pleased that we can present this fantastic news to our fans shortly before the start of the World Cup. It is an important signal of unity and shared sporting goals.”

“The clarity now achieved is of particular importance for the team.”

“My special thanks go to Ralf Rangnick. The fact that he has chosen Austria and his team shows how important this project is to him. It is a true matter of the heart for him.”

Rangnick remarked, “I said from the beginning that for me, the contract extension was a fundamental decision, where many factors played a role. Including the fact that some members of my coaching staff would remain.”

“Everything that has happened here in the last four years is at least 50 percent thanks to the entire coaching team. I can now sit here and say with a really good feeling that I will remain with the national team even after the World Cup.”

Rangnick and Austria kick off their World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 17, when they face Jordan.

Featured image Christian Bruna via Getty Images

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