Manchester United earmark Olivier Giroud as potential striker option in January



Manchester United have AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud on their forward wishlist for January.

United are in the hunt for a striker who would come in and lead the line.

With the January window now open, United can finally make their move. A number of names have been mentioned in this regard.

The Red Devils are reportedly preparing a significant bid for Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Kolo Muani.

Also on Erik ten Hag’s priority list is Borussia Mönchengladbach talisman Marcus Thuram, with a contract proposal already made to the Frenchman.

Giroud is the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, in what would be his third spell in England after stints at Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Times relay that Giroud is a potential target for United, with the 36-year-old firmly in the club’s thinking.

“It is understood that former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is another player United have had on their radar.”

United are keen to capitalize on Giroud’s contract situation at the San Siro to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Times indicate that Giroud would be more than happy to stay at AC Milan if the Rossoneri offer him fresh terms.

Giroud has scored nine goals for the Serie A champions this season, including four in the Champions League – a competition he will undoubtedly be reluctant to drop from in the sunset years of his career.

The AC Milan star had a stellar World Cup with Les Bleus, where he broke Thierry Henry’s record to become the country’s all-time top goalscorer.

Despite having an awful final where he was substituted in the first 40 minutes, Giroud netted four times in six games.



