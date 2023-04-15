“Stupid nonsense”: Dutch striker hits back at excessive criticism of Wout Weghorst



Eredivisie striker Sydney van Hooijdonk has jumped to the defence of Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst and hit back at the excessive criticism aimed at the Burnley loanee.

Weghorst has recently been on the receiving end of massive disapproval from a section of United fans unhappy with his displays.

Weghorst’s shortcomings have been made even more apparent and obvious by the return of Anthony Martial.

Against Sevilla, Martial was excellent and was crucial to all good things the Red Devils did in attack before being taken off.

Weghorst, who came on for the Frenchman on Thursday, could not replicate Martial’s contributions. Since a below-par display for United in the Newcastle defeat, Weghorst has not started a game.

The Peoples Person echoed Gary Neville‘s sentiments whereby the club legend remarked that the 30-year-old is not good enough for United.

Neville went ahead to further state that Weghorst is not even fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots.

According to Heerenveen’s Van Hooijdonk, the criticism directed at Weghorst is uncalled for. In his native Netherlands, Van Hooijdonk has been compared to Weghorst thanks to their similar stature, body physique and playing style.

Van Hooijdonk told ESPN, “I think he has become a good striker; I really respect how he has developed to this level.”

“I’m getting a bit tired of the comment that he can’t play football well.”

“Do you think that Erik ten Hag, one of the best trainers, would line him up so often if he couldn’t play football? Actually, just stupid nonsense from people.”

With Weghorst’s loan spell coming to an end when the season concludes, all eyes will be on United and whether they move to sign him permanently.

On current evidence, it’s hard to make a case that the player has merited an extended Old Trafford stay.

