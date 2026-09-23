“Were United trying to…”: Paul Scholes questions decision to buy Andrey Santos

Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has started just two games since joining United this summer from Chelsea. The Red Devils began the transfer window in pursuit of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but failed to sign either.

INEOS ultimately made Santos their first signing of the summer, which raised quite a few eyebrows. The Brazilian registered 43 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

United also signed Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba before the end of the transfer window to bolster their midfield. The Belgian started alongside Santos in the opening game of the season, which ended in a disastrous 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Since then, Carrick has preferred the midfield axis of Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo, with the Brazilian mostly appearing from the bench. The player’s only other start for the Red Devils came in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 3 1 - - - - 83' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 66' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 5 2 - - - - 175'

United legend Paul Scholes has now provided his opinion on the player.

Scholes slams United’s poor recruitment

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes questioned the decision to sign the unproven Santos this summer. He said: “It feels quite sad to say this but Man United are a club now that are not trying to win the league with recruitment.”

“Santos, Baleba, they’ve brought players in that physically they may be better. Santos played 11 games for Chelsea, they paid £50million for him. But he’s not getting into the team, now Baleba might make a bit of difference.”

The Ginger Prince suggested that the Red Devils should always target players who can win them the Premier League. He added: “But again, if you’re recruiting at the start of the season for Manchester United, it should be for players that you think you can go and win the league with. I think they’re a million miles away.”

“I think they’re just trying to consolidate from what Michael did last year, which is hard to get your head around. Were United trying to buy an Elliot Anderson? Probably. Now that’s a signing where you think that might help you get a lot better. The players they’ve bought aren’t making them any better.”

Carrick will be disappointed with summer business

Scholes went on to insist that Carrick will be disappointed with the transfer business this summer. He continued: “Michael must be really disappointed with what has happened in the summer.”

“I reckon behind the scenes he thinks he’s been let down. What Michael did last year was very, very good. The most important time for Michael was the start of this season. These games now are where you put a marker down, it gives you a foundation for the rest of the season.”

Carrick won 12 of his 17 games in charge last season, but has only managed two wins in seven games this campaign.

Final Thoughts

While it is easy to label Santos as a panic buy, perhaps it is too early to write him off yet. The Brazilian is still young and, given time and guidance, could turn out to be a smart buy.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images