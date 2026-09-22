Flawless United star leads Premier League for possession won this season despite torrid team performances

A brilliant statistic has emerged, underpinning just how well Kobbie Mainoo has been playing this season despite Manchester United’s difficult start.

Rare positive

Mainoo has become a shining light for United amidst their miserable form under Michael Carrick this season.

United have won just one of the five Premier League games they have played and have accumulated only five points following Sunday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Carrick came out fighting after the final whistle at Craven Cottage, flatly rejecting suggestions that United are lethargic and insisting his players’ energy is exactly where he wants it. However, the uncomfortable truth remains: the performances simply have not been good enough.

What cannot be contested, however, is that Mainoo’s displays have been sensational. He was outstanding against Fulham, but that was just the latest exhibition of what has been a fine run over the past few weeks.

While Mainoo’s quality in possession has never been questioned, he seems to have expanded his game, appearing more physically capable and defensively sound.

He has even demonstrated a newly developed ability for over-the-top balls, making him a more well-rounded and complete player.

And the statistics support his defensive maturity.

Stunning stat

According to Statman Dave on X, Mainoo has won possession more times (40) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

He is trailed by Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) in second and third place, respectively.

Kobbie Mainoo has won possession more times (40) than any other player in the Premier League this season. 🥇 Kobbie Mainoo

🥈 Lewis Hall

🥉 Alex Scott Man Utd’s best outfielder so far this term. pic.twitter.com/Kq65clpXII — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 21, 2026

What will sting most is that Mainoo’s teammates are yet to meet him on his wavelength, meaning he and the side are suffering together as a unit.

The 21-year-old was rewarded with a call-up to the England national team for the September international break.

However, he, alongside Marcus Rashford, withdrew amid injury concerns.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images