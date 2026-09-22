Rival PL star comes to Man United ace’s defence after Scholes and Butt digs

Slovenia and Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol has sent a message to Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko after he was criticised by Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Slammed

Sesko has been forced to withdraw from international duty after picking up an injury, which also caused him to miss Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham.

There are concerns that the issue could be serious, and fans are waiting with bated breath for a definitive update from United.

Sesko has started the season well, scoring two goals. He netted in the Premier League against Everton and followed that up with another goal in the Champions League triumph over Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old released a statement confirming that he is fully focused on his recovery.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes and Butt questioned Sesko’s injury. The pair tore into him, warning him in no uncertain terms to wear shin pads or risk serious injury.

However, Bijol, who shares a dressing room with Sesko in the Slovenia set-up, has encouraged the forward not to pay attention to Scholes and Butt.

Message for Sesko

Bijol said, “I hope and believe that Beni knows how to distance himself from this kind of pressure.”

“When things aren’t going your best on the pitch and you have certain doubts, reading things like this can make your confidence even worse.”

He added, “He shouldn’t pay too much attention to it, since we all know what quality he has. He himself knows what kind of footballer he is.”

“And I think he always shows it with incredible things on the pitch.”

Sesko last played for Slovenia in October 2025 during a World Cup qualifying match against Kosovo.

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Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images