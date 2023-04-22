Napoli resigned to losing Victor Osimhen as list of possible replacements is drawn up



Serie A table leaders Napoli are resigned to the fact that they will lose their prolific striker and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is a top target for United, who are on the hunt for a world-class goalscorer.

Alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Osimhen is the other name high on United’s wishlist. It has been repeatedly mentioned that reinforcing the striker position is Erik ten Hag’s main aim as the summer transfer window edges closer.

Only after a striker is secured will other positions be strengthened.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli are fully aware there is not much they can do if a big club comes in with an attractive offer for Osimhen.

It is for this reason that gli Azzurri have started sourcing replacements for the Nigerian superstar.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Kim Min-Jae is another one that Napoli are not confident of keeping, if United, for example, pay the player’s release clause, which is said to be around the region of €50m.

A proposal of €120m for Osimhen would also be hard to turn down, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain also keen on the player.

Napoli have a list of forwards who could come in place of Osimhen if the 24-year-old makes the jump to a new club.

Roma’s Tammy Abraham tops this list for Luciano Spalletti’s side. Abraham has scored eight goals for Roma this season and registered seven assists.

Also on Napoli’s radar is Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund has also been linked to United and the Dane is viewed as a genuine alternative if the signings of Kane or Osimhen prove untenable.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this week that Chelsea are preparing a bid for Hojlund, who is a self-confessed Red Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

Union Saint-Gilloise’s Victor Boniface and Udinese’s Beto round off Napoli’s wishlist of Osimhen substitutes.

Corriere dello Sport adds that if Kim Min-Jae gives in to the temptation of signing for clubs like United, a new central defender will also need to be added to the ranks at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

For now, there is nothing definitive and things will accelerate when the window officially opens.

