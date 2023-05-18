Manchester United have made a contract offer to Adrien Rabiot with “serious negotiations” set to start soon



Manchester United have reportedly made a contract offer to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

This week, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Rabiot.

It was indicated that Erik ten Hag has retained his admiration for the Frenchman and after a failed move last summer, the Dutchman is keen to get a transfer over the line this time.

Ten Hag and Rabiot have already spoken about the possibility of an Old Trafford switch.

Reinforcing the midfield is a priority for the Red Devils heading into the summer transfer.

However, in the midst of a limited transfer budget before player sales, Ten Hag may be forced to prioritize positions. Acquiring a striker is the United boss’s primary objective.

In the face of lack of enough funds, United can mitigate this issue by recruiting free agents and Rabiot seemingly tops the list in this respect.

According to GFFN, the 20-time English champions have already tabled an offer to Rabiot and are awaiting a response from the player’s camp.

“Manchester United have made a provisional contract offer to 28-year-old French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract this summer with Juventus.”

“Rabiot – who was approached aggressively by John Murtough last summer – has yet to respond to the proposal from the Premier League top 4 chasers.”

“The Old Lady has also made him a contract extension proposal.”

GFFN adds, “Véronique Rabiot will begin seriously negotiating with the interested parties in the coming days.”

It was relayed that in case United fail to sign Rabiot, a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Kone is likely to be set in motion.

