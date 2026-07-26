Danilo: United make decision after being offered Brazilian midfielder

Manchester United have been handed an opportunity to add another Brazilian to their ranks.

United moved quickly to secure the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea after deciding against pursuing Atalanta midfield dynamo Ederson due to concerns over the latter’s fitness.

Santos‘ desire to move to Old Trafford played an influential role in United securing his services swiftly. Now, another Brazilian is seemingly keen to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United offered Danilo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Botafogo midfielder Danilo has been offered to Manchester United.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder, who returned to Brazil last summer to join Botafogo, has rediscovered his form and flair. This year, he has been directly involved in 13 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Known for his impressive work rate, versatility, and technical prowess, Danilo is an all-action midfielder. His performances for Botafogo caught Carlo Ancelotti’s attention, leading to a spot in the World Cup squad ahead of several experienced midfielders.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the 25-year-old’s contract at Botafogo includes a €20 million (£17m) release clause for foreign clubs.

Given Danilo‘s profile and price tag, the Brazil international is certainly an appealing target, with United still in the market for a third midfield signing.

Manchester United eyeing other defensive midfielders

However, Romano adds that United are focused on “different targets”.

“Danilo has been offered to Manchester United. The player has been proposed as a possibility but at the moment this deal is not advancing, is not happening, because Manchester United have different priorities in midfield,” said the Italian journalist on his YouTube channel.

Over the last few weeks, United have reportedly shown interest in French midfielders, having approached the camps of Manu Kone and Eduardo Camavinga.

Meanwhile, INEOS are also keeping an eye on the situation of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is viewed as the club’s “dream” target.

Featured image Michael Owens via Getty Images

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