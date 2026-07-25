Video: Atalanta send pointed Ederson message after failed Man United move



Atalanta have seemingly fired a pointed message to Manchester United regarding midfielder Ederson after his transfer to Old Trafford collapsed.

Failed switch

In June, United and Atalanta reached a £35m agreement for Ederson to seal a switch to the Premier League giants.

This came after days of speculation, in which Ederson was named as a top midfield target for the Red Devils. As a statement of intent, United moved with speed and wrapped up a deal early, even before the summer window officially opened.

Ederson was due to have his medical immediately until he received a shock late call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad. This forced United to push the medical until after the tournament.

Rumours emerged earlier this month to the effect that the proposed transfer was imperilled by questions surrounding the player’s fitness. Fabrizio Romano eventually broke the news that United had opted against going ahead with the move after a full medical flagged an area of concern.

It’s understood that Ederson was left disappointed by the development as he considered United his dream destination.

The 27-year-old has since put pen to paper on a new contract, although Atalanta did not announce the length of his renewed terms.

While the Italian club continue to insist Ederson’s fitness is not in question, they have now appeared to fire a barb in United’s direction to reinforce their position.

Pointed message

Atalanta posted a series of videos and photos of Ederson upon his return to the club, seemingly in an effort to prove the player’s fitness.

The club’s hope may be to prove that there is nothing wrong with Ederson and that they retain full faith in him.

There had been rumours that United could resurrect the deal later in the summer, albeit on different terms, but this is very unlikely as it stands.

United have already secured the services of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. Michael Carrick’s side are also believed to be on the hunt for a third midfielder, with the likes of Manu Kone, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott and Adam Wharton under consideration.

Featured image by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

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