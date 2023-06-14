Newcastle United threaten to upstage Manchester United’s interest in Felix Nmecha



Manchester United may face some competition in their reported pursuit of Vfl Wolfsburg midfielder and German international, Felix Nmecha.

Reports have claimed that figures within the Man United hierarchy have previously spoken to the player’s father, to express the Red Devils’ interest.

The Telegraph is now reporting, however, that Newcastle United have also been tracking the player for a while, and are now preparing to make a bid.

Nmecha is a box-to-box midfielder who has drawn similarities with players like Zinedine Zidane and Jude Bellingham.

With midfield currently being an area of concern for United, Nmecha, who would come at a price somewhere in the region of £15 million, would be ideal for adding some physicality and flair to Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

If United are to succeed in courting the player, however, they’ll need to act fast, as Newcastle are prepared to make their move.

The Telegraph Sports’ report indicates that Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, along with director of football, Dan Ashworth, and chief scout, Steve Nickson, have met in the past few days with a view to building some momentum in the transfer market.

Nmecha is one of the names they’ll be looking to bring to St. James’s Park.

Felix will already be used to the city of Manchester, having previously been on the books at Manchester City.

If United are able to convince him to return, his path will mirror that of Jadon Sancho, who left City for Germany, before signing for United.

Like Sancho, Nmecha has also played for the England international youth teams, but he’s made the switch to Germany at the adult level, making his debut in March this year.

If United succeed in bringing him to Old Trafford, the expectation will be that the 22-year-old will be part of the foundation of United’s long-term midfield rebuild.