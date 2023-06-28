Manchester United face fresh competition from Newcastle in race for Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United’s pursuit of a centre forward will likely define the summer transfer window for Erik ten Hag. With the club priced out of moves for top targets Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, attentions have turned to other targets, with Goncalo Ramos among them.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier today, a €50m-plus-bonuses offer was turned down by SL Benfica for the Portugal starlet.

There are suggestions that Man United may have been the bidding club, although Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest.

But reports from later in the day have suggested that there could be yet another threat to Ten Hag’s attempts to bolster his frontline, with Newcastle emerging as a potential destination for Ramos.

Whether or not it was indeed The Magpies who submitted the rejected bid is as yet unclear, although FootballTransfers insists Eddie Howe is keen to add the 22-year-old to his club’s ranks.

Backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Newcastle United certainly have the financial clout to challenge the two European heavyweights for the forward’s signature.

Newcastle are preparing for their first campaign in the Champions League in two decades, and have already signalled their ambitions by signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £70m, while they remain in talks for Southampton fullback Tino Livramento.

They already splashed the cash up front last summer by signing Alexander Isak for a reported €70m from Real Sociedad, but are keen to add more firepower during this transfer window.

Benfica have set an €80m price tag on their star striker, which equated to roughly £69m. While still a princely sum, it does make Ramos considerably more affordable than many of the top strikers currently on the market.

He is certainly well within the range of Gulf-backed clubs PSG and Newcastle, pending FFP in the case of the French club.

Manchester United would also be expected to be well in the mix at that price point, although competing with the aforementioned pair could dampen their ambitions of signing Ramos, particularly with a number of other positions in need of reinforcement.

David de Gea’s contract situation has vaulted the goalkeeper position to a priority concern, while Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of signing Mason Mount from Chelsea to add to his midfield. United may need to rely on selling well in order to cover all of their most pressing areas of need, with the ongoing takeover saga still looming over the club.