Victor Osimhen: United target provides massive update on future

Manchester United are scouting the market for attacking reinforcements, but all signs indicate that their pursuit of Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen will not end on a positive note. The Nigerian striker has been on fire since arriving in Turkey from Napoli in the summer of 2024, initially on a season-long loan.

Osimhen hit the ground running with the Lions and powered them to the league title as well as the Turkish Cup in his debut campaign. His efforts earned him a permanent contract and forced his admirers across the continent to take note.

Osimhen maintained his goalscoring exploits last season, finishing with 22 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across competitions for Galatasaray. His efforts were key in the Turkish club’s successful defence of their league title.

Victor Osimhen Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 22 19 15 5 8 - 1,713' UEFA Champions League 10 10 7 3 2 - 841' Türkiye Kupası 1 0 - - 1 - 12' TFF Süper Kupa - - - - - - - Total 33 29 22 8 11 - 2,566'

Osimhen remains under contract until 2029, but that has note deterred his suitors. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person stated that United are also considering a move for the Nigerian this summer.

United eyeing attacking reinforcements

United enjoyed a goalscoring resurgence last season, banking on their new-look attack that cost over £200 million last summer. Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were all signed to breathe life into a whimpering attack that had managed just 44 goals in 38 league games in the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils were rewarded for their proactiveness in the transfer market, finishing the campaign third in the Premier League table. United scored 69 goals in 38 league games, with only champions Arsenal (71) and runners-up Manchester City (77) managing to register more strikes.

Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo created history by all getting into double figures, while Bruno Fernandes registered the most assists (21) in a Premier League season. Michael Carrick’s team provided fans with an exciting brand of attacking football that added to the optimism ahead of the new campaign.

However, with the Red Devils set to compete in the Champions League and the domestic cups next season, further additions to the attack could be helpful. The English giants would ideally want a new striker to share the goalscoring burden with Sesko, which is why Osimhen has emerged on their wish list.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, however, suggests that Galatasaray are set to demand £150 million for their prized asset this summer, dampening the mood around Old Trafford. The Nigerian has now provided an update on his future, which will not be received well either.

Osimhen not looking to leave

Speaking to Fanatik, Osimhen appeared to hint that he would stay with Galatasaray beyond the summer. He said: “We’ve been promoting the Turkish League to the world for years.”

“We’re raising the profile of both the country and the league. Next season we’ll be even better and represent Galatasaray even better. We’re the best. We’ve said this time and time again. And next season we’ll be back with the same hunger.”

“I’ve missed my team and my fans so much. The best atmosphere in the world is at our stadium. You can come and see for yourselves. Everyone says so.”

Final Thoughts

Galatasaray’s steep asking price, coupled with the player’s desire to stay in Turkey, suggests that a move for Osimhen may be too far-fetched this summer. United, as such, should consider alternative options to strengthen their attack, including a move for West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

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