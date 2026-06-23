Aston Villa make Morgan Rogers stance crystal clear as Man United lurk



Aston Villa’s position on a potential sale of Morgan Rogers has emerged, even as the likes of Manchester United weigh up a swoop for the player.

Rogers interest

Rogers is a man in great demand this summer following another stellar campaign for Villa.

The 23-year-old, who is currently in the United States with the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, moved to Villa from Middlesbrough for £8m in 2024. He signed a new six-year deal with Villa in November after a sensational maiden campaign in which he won the PFA’s young player of the year award.

Rogers made 55 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists. This tally includes 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder, who can also be deployed on the left, was named as the player of the tournament in the Europa League last season after helping Villa to their first major trophy since 1996.

Rogers’ talent has caught the eye, but United’s interest has been given added impetus by his pre-existing relationship with Michael Carrick, stemming from their time together at Middlesbrough.

Villa are said to want £80m – £100m for Rogers. Arsenal are also said to be big admirers of the Villa man and a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Emirates would be his preferred transfer destination.

Sky Sports have now issued an update on Rogers’ situation.

Rogers latest

Sky Sports confirm that United are one of the parties keeping tabs on Rogers, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his suitors are line to be massively disappointed.

“Aston Villa are believed to have made it clear to interested clubs they would not welcome any bids for Morgan Rogers this summer and as a result have not put a clear price on the England star’s value, Sky Sports News understands.”

Aston Villa are believed to have made it clear to interested clubs they would not welcome any bids for Morgan Rogers this summer and as a result have not put a clear price on the England star’s value, Sky Sports News understands. pic.twitter.com/n2zgL8dm6P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 23, 2026

Unai Emery’s side are adamant that they do not want to sell Rogers. This message has been passed on to other clubs.

While the situation may look difficult at present, the Rogers saga is far from resolved, with further developments almost inevitable. Villa, it seems, are deliberately holding back, unwilling to play their hand prematurely.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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