Karl Darlow: Man United’s pursuit of Leeds goalkeeper takes big twist



A significant update has been provided on Manchester United’s pursuit of Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Triple exit

United are anticipated to pursue a new goalkeeper, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir looking increasingly likely to leave this summer.

Onana spent the 2025/26 season with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor. While he wants to return to United and fight for his place, he is unlikely to be afforded a chance to do so.

Senne Lammens has cemented his status as United’s undisputed starter following a dream maiden season in England, having joined the club from Royal Antwerp last summer. Lammens was key for United as they finished in third place and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

For his exploits, Lammens was named the Premier League Transfer of the Season.

Trabzonspor are keen to retain Onana permanently, but a deal is far from certain at this stage.

Altay Bayindir is also set to leave United as he continues to attract interest from his native Turkey. Besiktas and Fenerbahce have been mentioned to be admirers of the shot-stopper, who is desperate for regular first-team minutes.

Radek Vitek enjoyed a brilliant loan campaign with Bristol City. He swept the board, winning the Championship club’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year trophies.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are open to selling Vitek. The academy graduate is valued at £10m. His sale would go down on the books as pure profit.

To avoid being left light in the goalkeeping department, United are keen on signing Darlow from Leeds.

Darlow update

Darlow overtook Lucas Perri to establish himself as Leeds’ number one in the final stretch of last season, as the club secured their Premier League survival.

He made 22 top-flight appearances, recording five clean sheets in that period. Darlow is out of contract at Leeds, which makes him an attractive option for United.

At 35, he brings considerable experience and could provide not only dependable cover for Lammens but also genuine competition for the Belgian.

However, it looks like United are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of the Wales international. According to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, there is a good chance that Darlow remains at Leeds.

Wheeler writes, “They are keen on Karl Darlow, but it now appears more likely that he will sign a new two-year contract at Leeds.”

“Wolves and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who started his career at United, is another option being considered.”

United can also count on the services of Tom Heaton, who recently put pen to paper on an extension.

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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